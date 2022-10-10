Panthers fire Matt Rhule, name Steve Wilks interim head coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 10, 2022, 11:13 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

The Matt Rhule era in Carolina is over.

The Panthers parted ways with Rhule this morning, after an ugly loss to the 49ers dropped them to 1-4 this season and 11-27 in Rhule’s two and a half years as the Panthers’ head coach.

Rhule arrived in Carolina with a good reputation as a college head coach from his stints at Temple and Baylor, but he never managed to turn the Panthers around. If anything, they may be a worse team now than they were when he arrived.

The Panthers also announced that Steve Wilks, whose current title is defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, will take over as interim head coach. This will be Wilks’ second opportunity to be a head coach, having previously coached the Cardinals for one season.

Rhule’s name will immediately surface as a candidate for several college jobs, but his days as an NFL head coach are done.

17 responses to “Panthers fire Matt Rhule, name Steve Wilks interim head coach

  1. No QB, McCaffrey constantly injured, terrible OL, substandard roster overall. Exactly how was Rhule supposed to be successful?

  3. Baker Mayfield strikes again. Not that Matt Rhule had a clue but Baker would get Vince Lombardi fired.

  4. Well… can’t say the Panthers Organization gave Rhule a short leash – he had 2-1/2 years to figure it out!

  6. Well, there are a few good college openings. That’s what he’s more suited for. After yesterday’s disaster, you just knew it was coming.

  7. Yeah, cause the only thing wrong with that team is the head coach… surely everything will be great now.

  8. Granted SF is a well built team but Panthers gave up yesterday, early. Rhule was given every chance to at least compete. No QB is a tough draw but he had to have had input to get Darnold and Baker. Swing and 2 misses.
    Trade CMC to New Orleans for Payton. Though Payton seems to have his eyes on the Broncos job.

  9. I really thought they would wait until the bye week setting them up to be in better position to get a top 5 pick next year.

  13. This really wont change a thing, Baker stinks and their really one good player is always hurt. Steve Wilkes is a horrible coach even for a DC or OC NOT a leader of men. Good Luck in the future coach.

  14. This guy Tepper had to come in and beat his chest and tell the NFL he knew how to be an owner better than them. Wrong. Ruhle is a college coach. And that 7 year deal was the dumbest thing done by any owner. This guy ripped off the town building the practice facility. Panthers have a dim future.

