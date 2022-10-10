Panthers promoting Al Holcomb to defensive coordinator

Getty Images

With defensive coordinator Phil Snow departing the Panthers along with former head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, Carolina is promoting a familiar assistant to take over the duties.

According to multiple reports, Al Holcomb will serve as the Panthers defensive coordinator under interim head coach Steve Wilks.

Holcomb was Wilks’ defensive coordinator in 2018 when Wilks was Arizona’s head coach. The two men also worked together in their previous stint with the Panthers and in 2019 with the Browns.

Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Wilks and Snow got along, but the two men had philosophical differences.

Wilks was Carolina’s defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach before his promotion to interim coach. Holcomb was the team’s defensive run game coordinator.

Panthers special teams assistant Ed Foley — who, like Snow, had longstanding ties to Rhule — was also fired on Monday.