Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce gets Chiefs on scoreboard

Fantasy Football players who started Clyde Edwards-Helaire this week won’t be happy, but those who have Travis Kelce are.

Edwards-Helaire caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes that originally was ruled a 7-yard touchdown. An expeditated replay review showed Edwards-Helaire was touched down before crossing the plane.

So, on third-and-goal from the 1, Mahomes threw to Kelce for the touchdown.

It has the Chiefs on the scoreboard and back within two scores. They trail the Raiders 17-7 with 4:40 remaining in the first half.

Mahomes is 10-of-17 for 79 yards and a touchdown, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling has three receptions for 43 yards. Jerick McKinnon has only three carries but 41 yards.