Ravens expect Marcus Williams back this season

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Sunday night that safety Marcus Williams dislocated his wrist during their 19-17 win over the Bengals and he provided an update on how long Williams will be out on Monday.

Harbaugh said that Williams will be placed on the injured reserve list as a result of the injury and will miss a large chunk of time, but added that the team expects Williams to return to action before the season is over.

“It will be a significant amount of time. It won’t be a season ender, though,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Geno Stone took over for Williams against Cincinnati and will likely continue to play alongside Chuck Clark at safety in the coming weeks.