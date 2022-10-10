Ron Rivera: Quarterback the reason why rest of NFC East is ahead of us

Posted by Josh Alper on October 10, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera pushed back at unfair narratives he felt were attached to Carson Wentz after the team traded for him this offseason and said he was spreading confidence to his teammates during offseason work, but he wasn’t nearly as warm toward the team’s quarterback on Monday.

Wentz’s interception at the goalline ended Sunday’s 21-17 loss to the Titans and he’s now thrown six of them during a 1-4 start to the season. The other NFC East teams all have at least four wins at this point, which led to a press conference question for Rivera about the biggest difference between those teams and the one he coaches.

Quarterback,” Rivera said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Rivera went on to say that the other three teams in the division benefit from having continuity with their quarterbacks while Wentz is in his first season with the Commanders, but Daniel Jones is playing in a new Giants offense after three uneven seasons and the Cowboys have won four straight with Cooper Rush playing in place of the injured Dak Prescott. Rivera also said that he has “no regrets” about the decision to trade for Wentz.

“Our QB’s done some good things and he’s had a couple games where he’s struggled. . . . Most of the time he’s very solid. . . . But the way he performed yesterday? Just shows you what he’s capable of. We chose him because we believe in him,” Rivera said.

The Commanders are in their third season with Rivera and they did not draft a quarterback in either of the first two years to develop the kind of chemistry that Rivera believes is behind the success of the other clubs in the division. That’s left them to go with Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, and Dwayne Haskins as their starter and there’s not much to like about how that process has played out for them.

23 responses to “Ron Rivera: Quarterback the reason why rest of NFC East is ahead of us

  3. When youre a last place team with no QB, the best you can hope for is beating other irrelevant QB-less teams like the Lions and Steelers.

  4. Quarterback, garbage OL, horrendous secondary, terrible play calling, incompetent clock management.

  7. Maybe it’s that Offensive line too. Ron sounds bitter that D Jones and Cooper Rush ballin and his team is Fallin.

  8. Washington’s problem start at the top with the little criminal Snyder. Bad upper management tends to trickle down.

  11. He’ll need to present a real plan to ownership like drafting and developing or he’ll like follow his successor in Carolina.

  13. realfootballfan says:
    October 10, 2022 at 3:54 pm

    Anyone notice that this guy has exactly three winning seasons?

    *********

    Yep, Riverboat Ron needs go be DC for 3 more years before retirement.

  15. It’s not that Carson Wentz has struggled… it’s that it is the SAME thing for the last five years with him. He holds onto the ball way too long. He cannot or will not change.

  18. Sounds like the Ron Rivera I know. His me-first attitude got him jettisoned from the Bears. Does he make through the end of the season?

  19. I’m trying to figure out when Ron Rivera became some great coach. Oh that’s right he’s not.

  20. Poor QB plus they are capped out and still have a HUGE talent deficit relative to the other teams.

  23. Nope , it’s the defenses of the other teams that are the difference… how many turnovers do we have on defense this year ? 1 maybe lol No scores on defense either kinda tuff to have to drive the length of a football field every drive ! Del Rio needs to go 🔥

