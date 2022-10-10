Saquon Barkley: It’s a great start, we can’t get too caught up in it

Getty Images

The Giants have defied expectations with four wins in the first five weeks of the season, but one of the key reasons for their success wants the team to make sure they don’t stop doing what they did to get those wins.

Saquon Barkley picked up 106 yards and a touchdown to help the Giants to a 27-22 win in London on Sunday and he was asked after the game if he thought the victory was a statement to the rest of the league about the Giants being a legitimate contender this season. Barkley said he doesn’t think there are statement games in the NFL and that the Giants should keep their focus on continuing to follow the same process that has paid off for them thus far.

“Yeah, it’s a great start. 4-1. It’s where you want to be,” Barkley said. “But like I said, you can’t get too caught up in it, you’ve just got to keep working and there’s a reason why we’re 4-1 and that’s because of the process. That’s because we’ve got guys coming in and working and believing in the system, setting the culture, setting the standard, and following it. That’s what it means. We’ve got to continue to do that and if we continue to do that, continue to believe in each other — when we look back at this thing we’ll be pretty excited.”

The results of the first five weeks provide plenty of evidence that the Giants have found the right formula after years as a laughingstock and that change should make it keeping things on track an easy sell for head coach Brian Daboll.