Seahawks claim Tony Jones off waivers

The Seahawks lost running back Rashaad Penny for the season when he fractured his fibula on Sunday and they’ve made a move to bolster their backfield in his absence.

PFT has confirmed that the Seahawks have claimed running back Tony Jones off of waivers. Jones was waived by the Saints on Saturday, so he was not in the lineup when New Orleans beat Seattle on Sunday.

Jones played in the first two games of the season for the Saints and ran twice for eight yards. He had 57 carries for 155 yards in 12 games over the previous two seasons.

Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Seattle.