Steelers suffer worst loss since 51-0 to the Browns in 1989

The 1989 NFL season began with a very uncharacteristic performance by the Steelers. They lost at home to the Browns in historically bad fashion. Sunday’s loss in Buffalo has made that 51-0 debacle relevant again.

The 38-3 splattering by the Bills was the worst loss the Steelers have endured since September 10, 1989.

The Steelers lost to the Bengals in Cincinnati the following weekend, 41-10. The next week, the Steelers somehow upended a Super Bowl-ready Vikings team, 27-14. (I was there for that one.)

The Steelers ultimately won nine games that year (despite being shut out three times), and they upset the Oilers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

With the Steelers currently at 1-4 and facing the Bucs, Dolphins, and Eagles over the next three weeks, the chances of turning the 2022 season around and making it to the playoffs are slim. In the past, that’s when the Steelers play their best football.

After seeing some of their worst football in years on Sunday, it’s hard to envision the Steelers doing anything that would be anything remotely resembling their best, any time soon.