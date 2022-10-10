Travis Kelce scores his fourth touchdown of the night, giving Chiefs 30-23 lead

Getty Images

The Raiders had the Chiefs stopped and appeared to have finally stopped Kansas City’s scoring barrage after Matthew Wright’s missed 37-yard field goal. But Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce was called for defensive holding on the field goal attempt.

It gave the Chiefs an automatic first down, extending the drive.

The Raiders couldn’t stop them a second time in the red zone.

Kansas City, which trailed 17-0 early, has scored on five consecutive possessions. Four were touchdowns by Travis Kelce.

Kelce had never scored four in a game before Monday night, and Patrick Mahomes held up four fingers after throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kelce with 7:25 remaining. The Chiefs lead 30-23 after a failed two-point try.

Kelce’s first three touchdowns covered 1, 4 and 8 yards, and he has only 25 yards on seven catches.

Mahomes is 27-of-40 for 277 yards and four touchdowns.