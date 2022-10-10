Travis Kelce scores his fourth touchdown of the night, giving Chiefs 30-23 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on October 10, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The Raiders had the Chiefs stopped and appeared to have finally stopped Kansas City’s scoring barrage after Matthew Wright’s missed 37-yard field goal. But Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce was called for defensive holding on the field goal attempt.

It gave the Chiefs an automatic first down, extending the drive.

The Raiders couldn’t stop them a second time in the red zone.

Kansas City, which trailed 17-0 early, has scored on five consecutive possessions. Four were touchdowns by Travis Kelce.

Kelce had never scored four in a game before Monday night, and Patrick Mahomes held up four fingers after throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kelce with 7:25 remaining. The Chiefs lead 30-23 after a failed two-point try.

Kelce’s first three touchdowns covered 1, 4 and 8 yards, and he has only 25 yards on seven catches.

Mahomes is 27-of-40 for 277 yards and four touchdowns.

8 responses to “Travis Kelce scores his fourth touchdown of the night, giving Chiefs 30-23 lead

  1. The Raiders got called for defensive holding on the a FG attempt. I’ve never seen that in 30 years watching this sport. I don’t want to hear one word from a Chief fan about that Roughing the Passer play. You got your make up call and your free touchdown.

  2. Imagine holding Kelce to 25 yards, thinking you’ve done good, then realizing he has 4TD’s.

  4. No dog in this fight but the refs got it wrong again. Adams had tapped both toes IN as soon as the pass was in his hands.

  5. Hahaha McDaniels is such a clown, more Belichick rotten fruit because it wasn’t the coaching it was the QB

  6. Shame the chiefs had to ply the Raiders and the Refs tonight in their home stadium. Horrible calls in this game and yes all one sided.

    Wonder if Devonte is still happy with his choice. Derek Carr stinks and Rodgers is a sore loser. Put that finger back over your lips now that the game is over. The only thing you hushed is your career.

  7. njeffrey says:
    October 10, 2022 at 11:03 pm
    The Raiders got called for defensive holding on the a FG attempt. I’ve never seen that in 30 years watching this sport. I don’t want to hear one word from a Chief fan about that Roughing the Passer play. You got your make up call and your free touchdown.

    **********************

    Happens when a defensive lineman grabs an offensive lineman and pulls him out of the way to clear a path up the middle for another defensive lineman to rush the kicker. It’s holding. Apparently your 30 years of viewing has never been spent watching the Raiders.

  8. I thought the FG hold was bad, but the l replay showed it was the right call. The Adam catch, wasn’t a catch, because he bobbled it. That’s basic football.

