Travis Kelce scores second touchdown of the night to pull Chiefs within 20-17

The Raiders have not seen the ball since the Chiefs went on a 10-0 run to draw within 20-17.

Kansas City closed out the first half with a 59-yard field goal by Matthew Wright. They received the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 12 plays.

Travis Kelce caught his second touchdown pass of the night, a 4-yarder from Patrick Mahomes. Kelce’s first touchdown came from the 1-yard line.

The Chiefs trailed 17-0 before Kelce’s first touchdown.

Mahomes now is 18-of-28 for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and Kelce has five receptions for 16 yards and two touchdowns.

In injury news, Raiders tight end Darren Waller is out with a hamstring injury. He returned for the second half in street clothes. Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs is in the locker room with a thumb injury and is questionable to return.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (illness) also is questionable to return.