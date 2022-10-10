Travis Kelce’s third touchdown of the night gives Chiefs their first lead

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had never scored three touchdowns in a regular-season game in his career until Monday night. He’s there now with a chance to score more.

Kelce scored his third touchdown of the night on one of the best 8-yard runs you’ll ever see.

Denzel Perryman nearly knocked him to the ground as Kelce went across the middle. Kelce kept his footing and caught the ball before cutting back all the way across the field and breaking two tackles.

It has given the Chiefs their first lead of the night, 24-20, as Kansas City has rallied from a 17-0 deficit.

Kelce’s other two touchdowns covered 1 and 4 yards, and he has only 24 yards on his six catches.

The only other game Kelce scored three touchdowns was a 2019 playoff game against Houston when he had 10 catches for 134 yards and three scores.