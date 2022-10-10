Ty Chandler to miss time for Vikings with broken thumb

Getty Images

Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler hurt his thumb on Sunday and will be out of the lineup for a stretch as a result.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at his Monday press conference that Chandler broke his thumb during the 29-22 win over the Bears. O’Connell said that the team expects the fifth-round pick to miss multiple weeks and that there’s been no call yet about whether to place him on injured reserve.

Chandler did not play in the first three weeks of the season, but was active for the last two games. He played exclusively on special teams and was credited with a tackle against Chicago.

Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu are the other backs behind Dalvin Cook in Minnesota.