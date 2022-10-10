Will the Panthers make a play for Sean Payton?

Getty Images

Firing Matt Rhule now not only gives Rhule maximum opportunity to find his next job, but also provides the Panthers with extra time to find their next coach. So who will it be?

A report emerged in May that the Panthers would target former Saints coach Sean Payton for 2023. The team’s response fell far short of a full-throated denial: “We would not talk to — or consider — a coach who’s under contract with another team.”

They technically can’t talk to him (although that sort of thing happens all the time), but they can consider him. And they can ponder the kind of package that would get both the Saints and Payton to say, “Yes.”

It will surely take a lot. The Saints won’t want to hand their former head coach to a division rival, unless the Saints receive an offer their can’t refuse. Payton will want at least $20 million per year, final say over the roster, and a clear path to having a quarterback who will help the team contend.

And while the Panthers are on track to earn a high selection in the draft, the Saints may what that top-five pick for Payton.

So it won’t be easy to get Payton. It may be impossible. Because Payton may have other suitors who could get him for less from the Saints — and who could in turn give him a more viable option at quarterback.