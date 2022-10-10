Zac Taylor: Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams both considered day-to-day

Getty Images

Two of Cincinnati’s key offensive starters are dealing with an injury. But it sounds like they may not miss much more time — if any at all.

According to multiple reporters, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in his Monday press conference that receiver Tee Higgins and left tackle Jonah Williams are both considered day-to-day.

Higgins is dealing with an ankle sprain. He was limited in practice all last week and tried to play Sunday’s game. But he was on the field for just 10 snaps. He did not record a catch or a target.

“Those things can be complicated. Appreciate him trying to push through it,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We got to be mindful as we practice this week.”

Williams has an MCL sprain. He was on the field for 90 percent of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps in the loss to Baltimore.

“There’s a lot of soreness there,” Taylor said.

At 2-3, the Bengals will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints for Week Six.