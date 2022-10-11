Andy Reid on Chris Jones penalty: You’re trying to get me fined, I’m not going there

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke volumes by refusing to give his opinion on the roughing the passer call that went against Chris Jones on Monday night.

“You guys are trying to get me fined and I’m not gonna bite. I’m just not going there,” Reid said when reporters asked him about it. “He made the call he made.”

Obviously, if Reid’s answer to the question would have gotten him fined, that means his answer to the question is he thinks referee Carl Cheffers blew the call. But Reid isn’t going to say that directly.

Reid did say the league needs to find the right way to protect quarterbacks while still letting defensive players do their jobs.

“I’m on a couple committees so I understand protecting the quarterback,” Reid said. “That’s important. It is important. There’s a fine line. We’ve just got to sort that out. But these guys work their butt off to do a good job for us here. The league spends time doing it and looking at it. Sometimes there’s a point where you got to let guys play, and we’ve just got to find where that happy medium is.”

Wherever the happy medium is, it can’t be taking a great play like the one Jones made on Monday night and turning it into a penalty.