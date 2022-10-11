Bengals waive Khalid Kareem

Posted by Josh Alper on October 11, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT
Defensive end Khalid Kareem‘s return to the Bengals active roster was a brief one.

Kareem was activated from injured reserve on Monday and the team announced that they placed him on waivers Tuesday. If Kareem goes unclaimed, the team could bring him back to their practice squad.

Kareem was a 2020 fifth-round pick by the Bengals who played in 23 regular season games over his first two seasons with the team. He also took part in all four of their postseason contests last year.

He has 28 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the regular season along with three postseason tackles.

