Bill Belichick non-response as to whether Bailey Zappe can supplant Mac Jones said plenty

Getty Images

The refusal of Patriots coach Bill Belichick to “get into a lot of hypotheticals” regarding the quarterback situation on Monday becomes, as a practical matter, a very tangible and meaningful comment about the status of supposed starter Mac Jones.

When asked whether rookie Bailey Zappe will keep playing even when second-year first-rounder Jones is healthy, coach Bill Belichick only had to say, “Mac Jones is the starter.” Or otherwise grunt and/or roll his eyes, like he did when asked eight years ago whether Tom Brady was at risk of being benched for rookie Jimmy Garoppolo after a disastrous Monday night in Kansas City.

It really isn’t a hypothetical. Jones is either the starter when healthy, or he isn’t. Belichick’s refusal to say the job still belongs to Jones says plenty. The door is open for Zappe to play well enough to keep Mac on the bench indefinitely — and possibly to clear a path for Jones to be traded elsewhere, at some point.

Again, Belichick easily could have slammed the door on any such chatter. He didn’t. And that makes the situation very interesting and worth monitoring. Especially if Zappe can help the Patriots keep winning, continuing this weekend in Cleveland.