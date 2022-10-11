Bill Belichick non-response as to whether Bailey Zappe can supplant Mac Jones said plenty

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT
The refusal of Patriots coach Bill Belichick to “get into a lot of hypotheticals” regarding the quarterback situation on Monday becomes, as a practical matter, a very tangible and meaningful comment about the status of supposed starter Mac Jones.

When asked whether rookie Bailey Zappe will keep playing even when second-year first-rounder Jones is healthy, coach Bill Belichick only had to say, “Mac Jones is the starter.” Or otherwise grunt and/or roll his eyes, like he did when asked eight years ago whether Tom Brady was at risk of being benched for rookie Jimmy Garoppolo after a disastrous Monday night in Kansas City.

It really isn’t a hypothetical. Jones is either the starter when healthy, or he isn’t. Belichick’s refusal to say the job still belongs to Jones says plenty. The door is open for Zappe to play well enough to keep Mac on the bench indefinitely — and possibly to clear a path for Jones to be traded elsewhere, at some point.

Again, Belichick easily could have slammed the door on any such chatter. He didn’t. And that makes the situation very interesting and worth monitoring. Especially if Zappe can help the Patriots keep winning, continuing this weekend in Cleveland.

5 responses to “Bill Belichick non-response as to whether Bailey Zappe can supplant Mac Jones said plenty

  2. He lucked out with Brady making him look great…he better hope it happens again or he’s exposed as not the greatest coach.

  3. Man, give me a break. Bill is verry good at finding ways to motivate his players, this is just another example.

  4. He didn’t say it with Drew Bledsoe, why would he say it with Mac Jones? Perhaps it gives motivation and sparks Mac to keep an edge to his play. BB has been down this road before; he did the Brady “on to Cincinnati” routine because Brady simply had one bad game. He wasn’t injured like Bledsoe or Jones.

  5. Stop it. No it’s not interesting and not worth monitoring. It’s a standard BB answer.

    Jones is the starter and will be put back in his spot when he’s healthy. The end. Full stop.

