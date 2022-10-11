Bill Belichick won’t get “into a lot of hypotheticals” about quarterbacks

Getty Images

The Patriots got a win with rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback on Sunday and it remains unclear when Mac Jones will be cleared to return from an ankle injury.

Until Jones is cleared, there won’t be any discussion of long-term quarterback plans involving head coach Bill Belichick. During an appearance on WEEI on Monday, Belichick was asked if Zappe could hold onto the job once Jones is back and he made it clear that he wouldn’t engage in that conversation.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into a lot of hypotheticals on all the different things that might or might not happen and all that,” Belichick said. “That’s just, to me, a waste of time. I’m not going to sit around here and dream up scenarios and all that. We’ll take things as they come and go from there. Obviously, Mac wasn’t active yesterday, so it wasn’t any part of any decision yesterday.”

Jones was limited in practice all last week before being listed as doubtful on the final injury report before facing the Lions. Wednesday will tell us what kind of practice work Jones is doing this week.