Bills re-sign Brandin Bryant

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant is back with the Bills.

Bryant opened this season on Buffalo’s practice squad and was signed to the active roster in late September. He appeared in three games and recorded three tackles before being waived on Saturday as the Bills shuffled their roster ahead of Sunday’s win over the Steelers.

Bryant also recorded three tackles in three games for the Bills over the past two seasons. He opened his career by appearing in four games with the Browns during the 2019 season.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips returned to the Bills lineup on Sunday after missing two games with a hamstring injury, but he aggravated the injury against Pittsburgh. Bryant gives the team more depth to work with this week.