Brett Favre says he has been “unjustly smeared by the media”

Brett Favre has a problem with the media. (Excuse me while I find my shocked face.)

The Hall of Famer has issued an exclusive statement to Fox News regarding the ongoing controversy as to alleged efforts to divert federal welfare funds for pet projects and/or his own piggybank.

I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.”

The record first went crooked in May 2020, when reports emerged of Favre getting $1.1 million for alleged no-show work that he consistently has denied was no-show work. He nevertheless paid back every penny, and he later was sued for the interest.

He now claims that his efforts to finagle public funding for causes like a volleyball stadium at Southern Miss happened without him knowing that the money was earmarked for the poor.

“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me,” Favre said. “I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.

“State agencies provided the funds to Nancy New’s charity, the Mississippi Community Education Center, which then gave the funds to the University, all with the full knowledge and approval of other State agencies, including the State-wide Institute for Higher Learning, the Governor’s office and the Attorney General’s office. . . . I was told that the legal work to ensure that these funds could be accepted by the university was done by State attorneys and State employees.”

State auditor Shad White separately told Fox News that, while there is no evidence that Favre knew the money was coming from a specific fund for needy families, he knew it was coming from an agency that handles “programs that are geared toward helping the poor.”

Indeed, court filings have shown that Favre kept pushing for money even after being told that the situation created legal concerns.

Favre’s statement represents the first tangible chess move after his hiring of former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann. And while Favre has not been accused of any crime, his silence has doomed him in the court of public opinion. Herschmann apparently hopes to find a way to undo the damage.

It’s probably a little too late for that. The real question at this point is whether Favre is going to be prosecuted. If he broke the law, he absolutely should be.

28 responses to “Brett Favre says he has been “unjustly smeared by the media”

  1. The ‘ol Gunslinger has adopted the victim role in light of damning texts coming to light. What a disappointment. He’s joined the group of criminals who complain about their treatment after they’re caught.

  2. Really Brett?
    4:35 p.m.

    FAVRE: If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?

    6:26 p.m.

    NEW: No, we never have had that information publicized. I understand you being uneasy about that though. Let’s see what happens on Monday with the conversation with some of the folks at Southern. Maybe it will click with them. Hopefully.

  4. Sounds like someone who realizes his time as a free man will be coming to an end very soon.

  6. As someone who understands the way public projects work, the idea of lobbying for money without knowing where the money is coming from doesn’t make any sense to me.

    Even if you’re just working your contacts verbally, there had to be some sort of formal application at some point. And if he did nothing wrong, why was he so concerned about the media finding out?

    If that’s the best his team can come up with after all this time … well, that’s not very good.

  8. Hmm. Do you suppose they are trying to play into the Fox mantra of blaming the “media” for everything and seek sympathy from the Fox audience? Seems to be the new “Herschel Walker special”.

  9. I have to agree with Brett on this one. And he is not the only person who receives this treatment.

  10. staright up dirt bag, stealing millions that is earmarked for food and housing for the poor? not enough smearing if you ask me- rich people stealing from the poor, guess he is following the gov’t’s example

  11. Ahhh yes…the victim card.

    Don’t worry, Brett, it will work with some people: those who don’t pay close attention.

  13. He’s banking on people thinking he’s too stupid to be the mastermind behind this fraud. Sadly, it will probably work, or at least prevent him from serving time.

  14. He knew. And kept pushing. Unfortunately everyone in the case will likely go to jail except Favre. Which is ridiculous.

  19. All homey needed to do was chill for the rest of his life and his “old school NFL gunslinger” persona would have given him opportunities until the end of his days. That wasn’t enough, I guess. Great job destroying your legacy, Brett. Hope the volleyball stadium was worth it!

  20. Favre sounds like any other Republican when they get caught. He knew it was money designated to help the poor, but he asked for it anyway, they gave him the checks, and now he believes he should get a pass. That even though he knew what the money was for, he didn’t care and kept asking for more. So, pay the money back, with interest, and do a stretch of 5 years. I’m good with that.

  21. How? You were stealing welfare funds from the poorest state in the country. Doesn’t get much lower than that.

  24. Losers gotta do what Losers do! Deny, deflect, excuses etc. etc. Prefer the integrity type that step up to the mike and say “my bad.” The most preferable are the intelligent type, that don’t get themselves involved with this nonsense to begin with!

  25. But ya see, Brett, here are the problems us regular folks are having with all this.

    1) You could have easily floated a check to build your daughter’s new volleyball playground at Southern Miss. Or maybe held a few big fundraisers with some rich pals and University benefactors. You just didn’t want to. You wanted someone else to pay for it out of nothing other than pure, unadulterated greed.

    2) The text messages. Especially the ones where you specifically ask “Is this legal? Is there any way we can get caught? Is there any way the media can get wind of this?”

    3) Your track record. I don’t think I need to expound on that. It pretty much speaks for itself.

  26. Cry us a river, Brett. You put your guilt out there for all to see in your text messages. Want to know what’s “unjust”? Stealing money from the poor and needy people of Mississippi.

  28. Brett appears to be using the “Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes” defense.

