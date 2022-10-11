Brett Favre says he has been “unjustly smeared by the media”

USA TODAY Sports

Brett Favre has a problem with the media. (Excuse me while I find my shocked face.)

The Hall of Famer has issued an exclusive statement to Fox News regarding the ongoing controversy as to alleged efforts to divert federal welfare funds for pet projects and/or his own piggybank.

“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.”

The record first went crooked in May 2020, when reports emerged of Favre getting $1.1 million for alleged no-show work that he consistently has denied was no-show work. He nevertheless paid back every penny, and he later was sued for the interest.

He now claims that his efforts to finagle public funding for causes like a volleyball stadium at Southern Miss happened without him knowing that the money was earmarked for the poor.

“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me,” Favre said. “I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.

“State agencies provided the funds to Nancy New’s charity, the Mississippi Community Education Center, which then gave the funds to the University, all with the full knowledge and approval of other State agencies, including the State-wide Institute for Higher Learning, the Governor’s office and the Attorney General’s office. . . . I was told that the legal work to ensure that these funds could be accepted by the university was done by State attorneys and State employees.”

State auditor Shad White separately told Fox News that, while there is no evidence that Favre knew the money was coming from a specific fund for needy families, he knew it was coming from an agency that handles “programs that are geared toward helping the poor.”

Indeed, court filings have shown that Favre kept pushing for money even after being told that the situation created legal concerns.

Favre’s statement represents the first tangible chess move after his hiring of former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann. And while Favre has not been accused of any crime, his silence has doomed him in the court of public opinion. Herschmann apparently hopes to find a way to undo the damage.

It’s probably a little too late for that. The real question at this point is whether Favre is going to be prosecuted. If he broke the law, he absolutely should be.