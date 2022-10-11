Browns add Tyeler Davison to practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns are signing another former Falcon in an effort to boost their defense.

Cleveland has signed veteran defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero reports Davison is being signed “with an eye toward the 53-man roster soon.”

Davison has appeared in 105 games with 86 starts for the Saints and Falcons since 2015. He’s recorded 18 career tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and 15 quarterback hits in his career.

The Browns’ defense has struggled particularly in defending the run over the last two games. Cleveland surrendered 202 yards rushing in the Week Four loss to Atlanta and 238 yards rushing in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

On Monday, the Browns finalized a trade to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons. Jones is currently on injured reserve, but is eligible to return.