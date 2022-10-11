Buccaneers sign Genard Avery to active roster

Getty Images

The Buccaneers opened up a spot on their 53-man roster on Monday by cutting linebacker Kenny Young and they filled it by signing another one off the practice squad Tuesday.

Genard Avery will be moving up to the main roster this week. The veteran was also promoted for the season opener and played 16 special teams snaps in the win over the Cowboys.

Avery signed with the Bucs in August after opening training camp with the Steelers. Avery started 12 games for the Eagles last season and finished the year with 43 tackles and a sack.

He also played 19 games for the team in 2019 and 2020. He was acquired in a trade with the Browns in October 2019 and entered the league as a Cleveland fifth-round pick in 2018.