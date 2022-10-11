Cardinals cut Andre Baccellia

Getty Images

The Cardinals released receiver Andre Baccellia on Tuesday, the team announced.

They signed Baccellia to the active roster Saturday, and he played 12 offensive snaps and four on special teams on Sunday.

He has played every game this season, including three elevations from the practice squad.

Baccellia has four catches for 25 yards, playing 71 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

The Cardinals will re-sign Baccellia to the practice squad if he clears waivers, per multiple reports.

Arizona also announced it cut offensive lineman Danny Isidora from the practice squad.