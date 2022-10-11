Carson Wentz: Ron Rivera’s comments are nothing I’m overly concerned about

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 11, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Washington head coach Ron Rivera caused a bit of a stir on Monday with his comments on quarterbacks in the NFC East.

Rivera has since walked back those words, calling it a “mea culpa moment” on Tuesday. And when Commanders signal-caller Carson Wentz was asked about what Rivera said, he essentially brushed off the comments as no big deal, saying he didn’t know much about them until the team’s PR staff brought it up to him.

“But yeah, coach addressed it, handled it — nothing, for me, that I’m overly concerned about,” Wentz said, via Jay Finely of NBCSportsWashington.com. “Coach is a very straightforward, up-front guy. He addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool, and what he meant by it all. So I feel very confident in that.”

Wentz was then asked the same question that prompted Rivera’s “mea culpa” words — why he thinks the other NFC East teams are ahead of the Commanders.

“Yeah, I wish I had all the answers on that,” Wentz said. “I think there’s a lot of football left. There’s a lot of varying factors across our division, which is obviously a very good division at this point in the season. At the same time, I know there’s a lot of ball left. And we talked about it after the game, unfortunately we kind of dug ourselves a little bit of a hole.

“But we know where we’re at. We know what we’re capable of. And we can’t try and fix it all right tawny. Our job is to go 1-0 this week and we’ve got a short week to do that, so we’re focused on that.”

Playing the Bears on Thursday, the Commanders are a bigger part of the news cycle than they might otherwise be, especially as a 1-4 team in a division with two 4-1 teams and the league’s only 5-0 club. If Wentz can have a strong, winning performance against Chicago, it might sink Rivera’s comments into irrelevancy.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Carson Wentz: Ron Rivera’s comments are nothing I’m overly concerned about

  1. Why should Wentz be concerned? He is being paid millions of dollars to play a game and never has to work another day in his life regardless of how good or bad he plays.

  2. Carson Wentz: Ron Rivera’s comments are nothing I’m overly concerned about. As an eagles fan, I can tell you he means it; he never listens to his coach.

  3. The guy sure sounds like a cancer (rolls eyes). Play on the field notwithstanding, he has seemed like nothing but a great teammate his whole time in Washington.

  4. Carson Yutz has his millions. What is a little truth to stand in the way of counting the ill gotten goods? Gus Ferotte put more effort on the field in one game than Carson Yutz has demonstrated all year. I so loathe this Yutz.

  6. Carson Yutz have a strong outing on Thursday? That is really too much to ask. He has already used up one of his two stopped clock moments. If he wins this one, he’s toast for the rest of the season. Perhaps he should wait until it means less.

  7. Poor Carson. First it was Doug Pederson, then Frank Reich, and now it’s that mean ol’ Ron Rivera. When will the world stop wronging Carson Wentz and give him a fair shake?

  8. Wentz has a lot of experience reacting to his coaches blaming him for tanking the team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.