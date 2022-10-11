Chris Jones calls for NFL to review roughing the passer

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 11, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was called for a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty on Monday night, thinks it’s time to make the penalty reviewable.

Jones noted that pass interference was a reviewable penalty in 2019 and would like to see the NFL try it with roughing the passer as well.

“Look at roughing the passer as a league, like they did pass interference a couple years ago, where we can review pass interference, I think that’s the next step we have to take in the league for all these roughing the passers,” Jones said.

The problem, of course, is that replay review of pass interference didn’t improve officiating — which is why it was scrapped after one season. Making roughing the passer reviewable could easily have the same result.

Jones says he didn’t bother to ask referee Carl Cheffers to explain the penalty because there’s nothing Cheffers could say that would satisfy him.

“There’s no need for an explanation,” Jones said. “What am I going to go to him and say, ‘How should I tackle? How should I not roll on him?’ I’m trying my best. I’m 340 — 325 — pounds, OK? What you want me to do? I’m running full speed, trying to get the quarterback. What you want me to do? I braced my hands.”

There’s no explanation Jones could get other than sometimes referees screw up, and this was one of those times.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Chris Jones calls for NFL to review roughing the passer

  1. I don’t know why they have to wait for the end of the year to fix these problems. Everything should be reviewable. Zero transparency.

  2. Not a fan of either team, but watching that call live had me hollering at my TV. Robbed Jones of an amazing strip sack play and changed the dynamic of the game at the time. Refs have to understand that it’s still tackle football.

  5. 100% agreed. Baltimore got screwed by cry baby Josh Allen, would have easily won the game otherwise against the overrated Toronto Bills.

  6. touchback6 says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:28 pm
    They won’t even review the cheapshot by Calais Campbell on Mac Jones. Forget this.

    ================================================================================

    Oh GAWD!!!!! It was a CLEAN hit!!!

    Your team LOST!!!

    Go do your homework or play marbles or something!

  7. We’ll get right on it Chris as soon as we get done reviewing the filth that came out of your mouth towards Matt Ryan.

  8. steelcitywhiner says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:36 pm
    touchback6 says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:28 pm
    They won’t even review the cheapshot by Calais Campbell on Mac Jones. Forget this.

    ================================================================================

    Oh GAWD!!!!! It was a CLEAN hit!!!

    Your team LOST!!!

    Go do your homework or play marbles or something!

    ——————-

    He left his feet and then drove him into the turf. You’re not allowed to drive the QB into the ground.

    Period.

    LEARN THE RULES.

    The fact he left his feet proves the intent and it was dirty. Your jealousy and hatred of the Pats blinds you from the truth. Why would a 6’7 320 lb man needed to jump up on top of someone to tackle them? Answer: To try to injury them.

    Jarret and Jones didn’t even drive Brady or Carr into the ground. Campbell did. You people don’t even know the NFL rules and how they’re written. Pats fans do.

  9. @steelcitywhiner-
    I would’ve thought the headfirst body slam of Tua was worse than the Jones hit – but it’s legal.
    And missing in ALL of this are refs interpretation of what’s penalty or not – that is now a HUGE problem with the legalization of NFL gambling!
    How easy it is to swing a point spread on ONE call!

  10. “I don’t know why they have to wait for the end of the year to fix these problems. Everything should be reviewable.” __________________________________________________________________________________________
    The problem is that this is a rule and has been for years now. As much as fans wish that weren’t the case since that rule punishes some really good plays and makes it even harder to be a defensive player. Can’t hit the QB high, or low, and can’t land on him. But it’s the reality of the rules now and has been for years, that if you land on the QB like Jones did it will get called (doesn’t matter if you try to brace yourself a little bit, Jones literally bounces on Carr, and also doesn’t matter what happens to the football, per the rulebook the roughing the passer penalty takes precedence over any fumble, interception, or incompletion, doesn’t matter if those happen before the QB hits the ground) and replay would have upheld that call 100% and there’s no way in today’s NFL that a rule to prevent QBs from getting crunched into the ground gets repealed.

  11. If a player took the initiative to destroy Brady on a massive leveling hit on the field. That players jersey sales would skyrocket to the top of the league.

  12. i believe its a matter of time QB will be wearing a colored jersey that says – CANNOT TOUCH.. but feel free to yank his flag..

  14. “who was called for a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty” This is bad reporting filled with bias and personal opinion. Read the rulebook. See that if you land on the QB with body weight it will be a penalty, and has been called that way for many years now. Fans hate it. But it was not a ridiculous call or a ridiculous penalty. It’s exactly the same as it’s been for years now. Every team’s gotten multiple of those penalties called on them over the years now. It’s part of the NFL now and that’s the NFL’s fault for having a ridiculous penalty, not the officials fault for obeying the rulebook. And considering the ridiculous rule is designed to protect QBs from having their precious throwing shoulder driven into the ground with a 300 pound man squishing it, it isn’t going anywhere. Fans and teams will unfortunately have to adapt, and smart teams have been coaching their players to slide off and not drive the QB into the ground, and guess what, it’s not a penalty then.

  16. Replays might help but it’s not the penalty that needs discussing, it’s the Officials interpretation and enforecement. Same with holding. We are seeing defensive players mugged regularly without any meaningful enforecement. A sky judge could theoretically fix stuff like this.

  17. The QB should be considered down as soon as a defender touches them. One-hand touch, essentially. No need to slam them or knock the ball out, they are just down. It’s the next logical step. I’m not necessarily in favor of that change, it just makes more sense than today’s mixed bag of rulings on the field.

  19. Chris Jones did an amazing football play. He could have planted that fool from Oakland in the turf and knocked the breath out of him. The fact that such a large man allowed Carr to walk away under his own power disproves the pathetic ref who called the penalty. Meanwhile that same ref had no problem with Mahomes being thrown to the ground with force later in the game which should have been called but was not.

  20. godnollid16 said: “But it’s the reality of the rules now and has been for years, that if you land on the QB like Jones did it will get called (doesn’t matter if you try to brace yourself a little bit, Jones literally bounces on Carr, and also doesn’t matter what happens to the football, per the rulebook the roughing the passer penalty takes precedence over any fumble, interception, or incompletion, doesn’t matter if those happen before the QB hits the ground) and replay would have upheld that call 100% and there’s no way in today’s NFL that a rule to prevent QBs from getting crunched into the ground gets repealed.”

    Longest sentence in history, but would have been nice if it made a bit of sense as well. 95% of people who aren’t Raiders fans know that neither of the roughing calls in question wouldn’t have been called before the Tua debacle. There’s got to be a happy medium here, someplace.

  21. The conversation ‘That was a horrible call’, always turns into rule changes. How about this billion-dollar industry stops using part time referees! Make them full time employees that have their own off-season schedule to develop their skill set and hold them accountable! The league makes too much money to put a half-a$%ed product on the field.

  22. thurmanmerman1 says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:48 pm
    If a player took the initiative to destroy Brady on a massive leveling hit on the field. That players jersey sales would skyrocket to the top of the league.

    Rent Free

  23. The goal of the NFL is to keep people glued to the TV for the whole game. That’s what they did last night. The rules are only there to support calls that refs make to intentionally keep games close. It’s all about appearances, smoke & mirrors. The roughing call ended in the Raiders scoring. Just like the D-holding call on the field goal ended in the Chiefs scoring a TD vs a FG. Chiefs win, Raiders cover.

  25. religionisforidiots says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:31 pm
    100% agreed. Baltimore got screwed by cry baby Josh Allen, would have easily won the game otherwise against the overrated Toronto Bills.

    1620Rate This

    Hey touchback6 or NHPATS or religionisfor or whatever moniker you wanna go by. The Bills Are New York’s only team. You’ve been hammering on this for years now. Time to let it go. They aren’t leaving now or in the future. Oh and BTW Noodle arm is getting benched for a 4-5th round nobody. You can’t scout talent either.

  26. touchback6 says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:28 pm
    They won’t even review the cheapshot by Calais Campbell on Mac Jones. Forget this.

    —————-

    Little guy still crying about non-relevant aspects.

  27. maybe the NFL rules committee should make it tackle football for everyone and flag football for the QB. This is basically what its amounting too anyways – smh

  28. touchback6 says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:46 pm
    steelcitywhiner says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:36 pm
    touchback6 says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:28 pm
    They won’t even review the cheapshot by Calais Campbell on Mac Jones. Forget this.

    ================================================================================

    Oh GAWD!!!!! It was a CLEAN hit!!!

    Your team LOST!!!

    Go do your homework or play marbles or something!

    ——————-

    He left his feet and then drove him into the turf. You’re not allowed to drive the QB into the ground.

    Period.

    LEARN THE RULES.

    The fact he left his feet proves the intent and it was dirty. Your jealousy and hatred of the Pats blinds you from the truth. Why would a 6’7 320 lb man needed to jump up on top of someone to tackle them? Answer: To try to injury them.

    Jarret and Jones didn’t even drive Brady or Carr into the ground. Campbell did. You people don’t even know the NFL rules and how they’re written. Pats fans do.

    —————-

    So adorable that the Little Guy tells others to learn the rules when it’s clear from his own messages that he has zero understanding of the game. None whatsoever.

  29. How about inside the tackle box, two hand touch brings the QB down, outside the tackle box anything goes!

  30. Unlike the Brady FTP call this call was correct as far as roughing the passer is concerned. But the ball was clearly out and the roughing the passer occured after the ball was out and it was clearly recovered by the KC team. That part of the rule needs to be interpreted the same as roughing or other penalties after and INT or a fumble. If they are going to call planting your full weight on the QB when taking him down – dont have any qualifiers – like did he stick his arm out. As far as Tua is concerned – you dont see other QB’s when pushed fall uncontrollably straight back and hit their head – they turn their body and take it on the side or roll with it. He tried to draw a penalty and paid the price.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.