Chris Jones calls for NFL to review roughing the passer

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was called for a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty on Monday night, thinks it’s time to make the penalty reviewable.

Jones noted that pass interference was a reviewable penalty in 2019 and would like to see the NFL try it with roughing the passer as well.

“Look at roughing the passer as a league, like they did pass interference a couple years ago, where we can review pass interference, I think that’s the next step we have to take in the league for all these roughing the passers,” Jones said.

The problem, of course, is that replay review of pass interference didn’t improve officiating — which is why it was scrapped after one season. Making roughing the passer reviewable could easily have the same result.

Jones says he didn’t bother to ask referee Carl Cheffers to explain the penalty because there’s nothing Cheffers could say that would satisfy him.

“There’s no need for an explanation,” Jones said. “What am I going to go to him and say, ‘How should I tackle? How should I not roll on him?’ I’m trying my best. I’m 340 — 325 — pounds, OK? What you want me to do? I’m running full speed, trying to get the quarterback. What you want me to do? I braced my hands.”

There’s no explanation Jones could get other than sometimes referees screw up, and this was one of those times.