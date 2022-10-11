Dak Prescott will begin throwing Wednesday

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was scheduled for another visit with the doctor Tuesday to see how his surgically repaired throwing hand is recovering. But owner Jerry Jones said Prescott will begin throwing this week.

“Well, let’s just put it like this: He’s got to spin the ball. He’s got to really spin the ball,” Jones said on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “Just think about it: Put your hand down on something like what would be equivalent of a football. Try to do that without thumb strength. Try to spin that ball. Try to direct that ball without thumb strength if you really have a broken thumb. Can’t do it. But if you have strength and can grip the ball, then you can spin the ball.”

Prescott has not played or practiced since injuring his thumb in the season opener and undergoing surgery Sept. 12. He has missed four consecutive starts, and the Cowboys have won all four.

But they play the undefeated Eagles in Sunday Night Football, so they would rather have Prescott than Cooper Rush in the starting lineup.

“Can he zip the ball out there and make the throw? We’ll start working on that Wednesday real hard,” Jones said. “He’s certainly doing the kinds of things medically that you want to do. That is the indication. The X-rays, all of that, have [shown] tremendous improvement. But can he spin the ball?

“We know Dak Prescott can play, and we know he will be ready to play the minute he gets the chance to go into the game. Can he spin the ball? We’ll see.”

Coach Mike McCarthy has said Prescott needs to practice a full week before returning to the lineup.