Giants lose D.J. Davidson to torn ACL

Giants rookie D.J. Davidson‘s season is over.

Davidson suffered a torn ACL on Sunday in London and he is going on injured reserve, the Giants confirmed today.

A fifth-round pick out of Arizona State, Davidson has been splitting his time between the defensive line rotation and special teams this season. He was injured on a punt.

The Giants’ rookie class has been unlucky with injuries this year. Davidson is the Giants’ third 2022 draft pick to suffer a torn ACL, following fifth-round tackle Marcus McKethan and sixth-round linebacker Darrian Beavers.