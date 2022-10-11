Giants place D.J. Davidson on injured reserve

Getty Images

Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Sunday in London. He is out for the season.

The Giants placed Davidson on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Davidson, a fifth-round selection out of Arizona State, played 43 defensive snaps in the defensive line rotation and 43 on special teams. He was injured on a punt.

Davidson is the Giants’ third 2022 draft pick to tear an ACL this season, joining fellow fifth-round lineman Marcus McKethan and sixth-round linebacker Darrian Beavers on injured reserve.