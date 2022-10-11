Grady Jarrett: When you do it right, you shouldn’t be punished for it

Getty Images

Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was at the center of the biggest controversy in Week Five because he was flagged for roughing Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on a third down sack that looked to be about as ordinary a tackle as one could expect to see in an NFL game.

The penalty helped the Bucs run out the clock on a 21-15 win and touched off intensely negative reactions from around the football world. Jarrett declined to discuss the play in the immediate aftermath of the loss, but he shared his thoughts on 680 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

Jarrett said the play “cost us an opportunity to go win the game” and noted that losing games eventually leads to people losing jobs even if there was a questionable call involved in a loss. Jarrett said the call was “so frustrating because you did follow the rules” and went on to say that he’s in favor of being able to review penalties like that “because the refs are human as well” when they make calls in full speed.

“When you do it right, I don’t believe you should be punished for it,” Jarret said, via the team’s website. “It’s not just the player, it’s the team, it’s the city, and it’s everything for everyone involved. It’s highly highly emotional and we just don’t want it to go down like that. Hopefully something can come from this and a change can happen but at the end of the day, I would hope that some conversation would be had.”

An Associated Press report on Tuesday indicates that the league will discuss roughing the passer in light of the calls on Jarrett and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in Monday night’s game, but no changes are expected to the rules during the 2022 season.