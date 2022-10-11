Kliff Kingsbury: We need to play better in a hurry

Getty Images

The Cardinals have started the season 2-3, with their only wins coming over the 1-4 Raiders and the 1-4 Panthers — who just fired their coach.

Arizona has also lost its last eight home games dating back to last season, an oddity for a team that went 11-6 in 2021 and made the postseason.

Every game has featured a slow start, with Arizona outscored 38-0 in the first quarter through five weeks.

With a divisional contest against Seattle on tap for this Week Six, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that there are things his team has done well. But there are clear improvements to be made, too.

“The physicality and effort have been there all year and those are things you can build off of. I think the details is what comes next and that’s a step we’ve got to take,” Kingsbury said in his press conference. “We’ve got a big division game at Seattle and the division’s wide open. Our guys understand what’s on the line, so we need to play better in a hurry, and I know we’re capable of doing that.”

The Cardinals lost to the Seahawks at home to end the regular season last year. But they beat the division rival on the road last year with Colt McCoy filling in for an injured Kyler Murray at quarterback.