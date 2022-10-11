League office will turn attention to Davante Adams situation on Wednesday

Getty Images

If the Raiders didn’t have a Week Six bye, the league office likely would have decided whether to impose a suspension on receiver Davante Adams today, so that there would be enough time to conduct an appeal as soon as possible. With the Raiders off this weekend, the league has some extra time to process the matter.

Per a league source, the NFL will take up on Wednesday the question of whether Adams should be suspended for his post-game actions.

Adams shoved to the ground a man carrying equipment, while Adams walked toward the tunnel. Various opinions have been articulated in the 24 hours since it happened, which really isn’t a surprise. Some say he should be suspended. Others say he shouldn’t.

Regardless, what happened shouldn’t happen. The league needs to send a message to Adams and all other players that this kind of thing can’t occur.

The man allegedly was injured. He filed a police report. The injuries don’t seem to be serious, this time. Next time, who knows? The league’s overriding goal should be to avoid a next time.