Man shoved to ground by Davante Adams files police report

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 10 Raiders at Chiefs
Getty Images

The streak of consecutive Monday Night Football player/non-player interactions resulting in a police report has now reached two.

Last week, the police report filed by a trespasser who was knocked down by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner was, in our view, a publicity stunt. This week, a worker who had every right to be in the vicinity of the field was shoved to the ground by Raiders receiver Davante Adams.

Via TMZ.com, the man has filed a police report. He also contends that he was injured, and he was later transported to a hospital.

Here’s a different look at it. The man is trying to scurry past Adams. Adams reaches out with both hands and puts the man on the ground. And after the man is down, Adams keeps on walking.

The league is reviewing the situation. A suspension is on the table.

Yes, Adams apologized after the game. But what else was he going to do? Proclaim, “I did it and I’ll do it again”?

Adams was out of line. He knows it. And the NFL will take action to send a message to Adams and others that this kind of thing shouldn’t happen, and that it can’t happen.

Adams has exited enough football fields to know that there are people all over the place, going in every direction. If he was sufficiently frustrated to shove a bystander, Adams should have stayed in the bench area until he sufficiently cooled off.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Man shoved to ground by Davante Adams files police report

  2. Adams’s mood and attitude is completely understandable and human. But if you do this to a complete stranger anywhere else than on a football field, you risk consequences.

  3. Well this will back the league into a corner on this issue. I would say the chances of a suspension just increased tenfold.

  5. Not a good look 17. Hope there are other things in Vegas besides football because getting underthrown to on a regular basis isn’t going to keep you happy.

  6. Smart move. Get it documented and see a lawyer and figure out how much it costs.

    Hey at least you didn’t call a guy carrying nothing but sound equipment a cameraman.

  7. And here comes the money grab. He’s probably already been to an ER and will be lining up an MRI shortly. Even though Adams was in the wrong these obvious money grabs are so weak. He’ll probably be demanding tens of thousands for his “pain n suffering”.

  9. Filed and rightfully so. Who cares if this is a money grab. That was stupid by Davante.

    So much for his Taco Bell commercials.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.