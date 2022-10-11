Man shoved to ground by Davante Adams files police report

Getty Images

The streak of consecutive Monday Night Football player/non-player interactions resulting in a police report has now reached two.

Last week, the police report filed by a trespasser who was knocked down by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner was, in our view, a publicity stunt. This week, a worker who had every right to be in the vicinity of the field was shoved to the ground by Raiders receiver Davante Adams.

Via TMZ.com, the man has filed a police report. He also contends that he was injured, and he was later transported to a hospital.

Here’s a different look at it. The man is trying to scurry past Adams. Adams reaches out with both hands and puts the man on the ground. And after the man is down, Adams keeps on walking.

The league is reviewing the situation. A suspension is on the table.

Yes, Adams apologized after the game. But what else was he going to do? Proclaim, “I did it and I’ll do it again”?

Adams was out of line. He knows it. And the NFL will take action to send a message to Adams and others that this kind of thing shouldn’t happen, and that it can’t happen.

Adams has exited enough football fields to know that there are people all over the place, going in every direction. If he was sufficiently frustrated to shove a bystander, Adams should have stayed in the bench area until he sufficiently cooled off.