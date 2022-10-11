Matt LaFleur: We all have to do more defensively

Getty Images

The Packers had a 10-point lead over the Giants at halftime of Sunday’s game in London, but they wouldn’t wind up flying back to Green Bay with a win.

The Giants scored the first three times they had the ball in the second half and wound up with a 27-22 win that moved them to 4-1 on the season. Quarterback Daniel Jones was 13-of-14 for 136 yards while also running for 36 yards in the second half and the Giants converted 4-of-6 third downs in order to keep the ball in their hands for more than 18 minutes over the course of the three scoring drives.

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the blame for the defensive shortcomings and the onus to fix them fall on more people than defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

“I think we all have to do more,” LaFleur said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Quite frankly, we need every guy doing their job on every single play. Because there was a lot of just one-offs here and there and that’s what led to just that second half where you give up long drives.”

LaFleur cited penalties, a lack of urgency getting lined up before plays, and a lack of cohesion in pass coverage as some of the things that need to be corrected before the Packers host the Jets in Week Six.