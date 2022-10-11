Mike McDaniel: Tyreek Hill looked pretty good Monday

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill left MetLife Stadium in a walking boot after Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but there does not seem to be much concern about his condition from the team.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Hill’s status during his Monday press conference that Hill looked and felt well, but that the team will continue to monitor things as they move closer to their Week Six game against the Vikings.

“He looked pretty good today, but we’ll take that day by day,” McDaniel said. “I know he won’t — if and when he plays next, he won’t play in a boot. I know that much. . . . He felt all right, but it’s going to be — with him he’s a fast healer, but you just don’t know those type of things. So like most of my life right now, we’ll take it day by day.”

The Dolphins will get on the practice field Wednesday and Hill’s participation level will provide some more insight into how things look for him this week.