Mike Tomlin: Najee Harris’ struggles probably just reflective of where we are

Posted by Josh Alper on October 11, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The list of things that have not gone as hoped for the Steelers this season is a long one and it includes running back Najee Harris‘ performance over the first five weeks.

Harris ran 11 times for 20 yards in Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Patriots and he now has 222 yards on 69 carries for the season. He’s only averaged more than four yards per carry in one of the team’s five games and his slow start was a topic at head coach Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin was asked if he thinks Harris’ foot injury this summer is contributing to his sluggish start to the season.

“He missed some time in team development and that may be a component of him finding or not finding rhythm,” Tomlin said. “Probably it’s just reflective of kind of where we are. It’s tough to analyze individual components when things unfolded the way that they unfolded from a collective perspective.”

Harris played 37 snaps against New England and undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren produced 63 yards on nine touches while playing 38 snaps. The score contributed to the split in playing time, but Tomlin said on Tuesday that “I think that’s going to continue” while discussing an expanded role for Warren because the Steelers need everyone who can make plays on offense right now.

 

6 responses to “Mike Tomlin: Najee Harris’ struggles probably just reflective of where we are

  1. The offensive line stinks, but the fact that Warren is getting better YPC is not a good sign. Spending first round picks on running backs is hardly ever a good idea.

  2. Mike Tomlin is being exposed without Ben Roethisberger and a new GM who replaced a mediocre GM.

  3. Leveon Harris needs to quit dancing and hit the hole! That is the only difference between him and Warren. Warren hits the hole hard and fast, Najee is dancing in the backfield. The Steelers don’t have the OL to have a guy with happy feet in the backfield.

  4. probably not…numbers don’t lie. Harris doesn’t hit the holes hard. Tries to do too many cuts. Just get your yards.

  5. The only thing Tomlin knows about offense is that he can’t stop it. (Stolen from Jim Palmer about Earl Weaver. — “The only thing he knows about pitching is that he can’t hit it.”)

  6. The problem is that you spent a first round pick on him and no RB is worth a first these days. The game has changed way too much. He’s also not a TE or CB; a running back shouldn’t need “team development”. Yes, your OL is awful, but if he’s a product of his OL, why did you spend a 1st round pick on him to begin with?

