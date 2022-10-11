Mike Tomlin: Najee Harris’ struggles probably just reflective of where we are

Getty Images

The list of things that have not gone as hoped for the Steelers this season is a long one and it includes running back Najee Harris‘ performance over the first five weeks.

Harris ran 11 times for 20 yards in Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Patriots and he now has 222 yards on 69 carries for the season. He’s only averaged more than four yards per carry in one of the team’s five games and his slow start was a topic at head coach Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin was asked if he thinks Harris’ foot injury this summer is contributing to his sluggish start to the season.

“He missed some time in team development and that may be a component of him finding or not finding rhythm,” Tomlin said. “Probably it’s just reflective of kind of where we are. It’s tough to analyze individual components when things unfolded the way that they unfolded from a collective perspective.”

Harris played 37 snaps against New England and undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren produced 63 yards on nine touches while playing 38 snaps. The score contributed to the split in playing time, but Tomlin said on Tuesday that “I think that’s going to continue” while discussing an expanded role for Warren because the Steelers need everyone who can make plays on offense right now.