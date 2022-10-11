Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson should be ready to play Monday night

Getty Images

After playing on Thursday in Week Five, the Broncos have even more extra time to prepare for the Chargers in Week Six with the two teams squaring off on Monday night.

And though quarterback Russell Wilson received some treatment on his throwing shoulder over the long weekend, it shouldn’t affect his availability for Week Six.

“He should be ready to play,” head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website.

Wilson has struggled through his first five games with Denver, completing just 59 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. His 82.8 passer rating is well below the 101.8 mark he had in 10 seasons with Seattle. Wilson has also taken 16 sacks.

But Wilson should still give Denver a much better chance to beat the Chargers than backup Brett Rypien.