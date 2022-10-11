Nick Sirianni: Message same as it’s always been, we have to go 1-0 this week

Getty Images

The Eagles moved to 5-0 after Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Cardinals, but that didn’t thrill quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts said after the game that he hates hearing the team is 5-0 because “the process” is the only thing that matters and the team can’t take its eyes off of doing what’s necessary to win each week. Head coach Nick Sirianni had a similar take during his Monday press conference when asked about Hurts’ comment.

Sirianni said that his message to the team will not change because of the five wins they’ve banked or because of the magnitude of their Week Six game against the Cowboys.

“Same as it’s always been,” Sirianni said. “We have to go 1-0 this week. To go 1-0 this week, we have to go 1-0 in the day we’re at. To go 1-0 in the day we’re at, we have to be ready with our walk-through and then meetings, whatever we are in at that particular time. This isn’t Jalen’s first rodeo being 5-0. Probably happened to him every time he was at Alabama; probably happened to him the year he was at Oklahoma, so he understands the next game is the most important one. That’s exactly what we preach as coaches and our players preach in the sense of, hey, does 5-0 feel good? Yeah. You want 6-0 to happen? Then you better do everything you need to do in that week to ramp up for it.”

The Eagles’ process has been a sound one all season, so there’s little reason to think that’s going to change this week. Having Hurts and Sirianni hammer home the need to keep the wheels turning should only help ensure everyone remains on the same page.