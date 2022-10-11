Passport issue delays Jamie Gillan’s return from London

Getty Images

When the Giants prepared to play in London with the potential need to add a quarterback or two, it was pointed out that they would need to sign someone with a passport. As it turns out, one of their players had a passport issue when it comes to getting back into the United States.

Via multiple reports, punter Jamie Gillan was unable to return with the team.

Via NFL Media, Gillan first came to the country with his father on a NATO visa. That designation never was changed to a work visa.

He’s expected to make it back for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. The Giants will work out other punters, just in case.

And so, as it appears, the man known as the Scottish Hammer won’t have to take a job using a hammer in Scotland.