Patriots release Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Getty Images

The Patriots released receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey on Tuesday, the team announced.

His release leaves Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton on the active roster at the position.

Humphrey played only 14 snaps in Thornton’s return to the lineup Sunday.

He appeared in all five games with two starts and, though usually primarily as a run blocker, has two catches for 20 yards.

The Patriots are expected to re-sign him to the practice squad. They released offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad Tuesday.

Humphrey has two standard elevations left.