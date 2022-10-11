PFT’s Week 6 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2022, 9:13 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

1. Eagles (5-0; No. 1): The best teams avoid trap games. The Eagles barely did.

2. Bills (4-1; No. 2): The best way to avoid losing a close game is to never be in one.

3. Chiefs (4-1; No. 3): At Kansas City in prime time, you need to build a bigger lead than 17-0 to beat these Chiefs.

4. Cowboys (4-1; No. 6): The Doomsday Defense is back. Just in time for actual doomsday, unfortunately.

5. Buccaneers (3-2; No. 7): Jerome Boger has added an 11th Commandment. Thou Shalt Not Touch No. 12.

6. Ravens (3-2; No. 9): If the Ravens can get more total team efforts, they can be one of the best teams in the league.

7. 49ers (3-2; No. 11): There’s one team in the NFC that could give the Eagles all they could handle in the playoffs. And that’s this team.

8. Giants (4-1; No. 15): Go ahead and say it’s not sustainable. While they sustain it.

9. Packers (3-2; No. 4): At tea time in London, did Aaron pour himself some ayahuasca?

10. Titans (3-2; No. 12): Just like last year, they quietly plug away.

11. Vikings (4-1; No. 14): This feels like a house of cards that could be knocked down with the gust from one solid SKOL clap.

12. Jets (3-2; No. 16): On their way to improving enough to become contenders next year, they could end up becoming contenders this year.

13. Bengals (2-3; No. 8): Like the other Super Bowl team, they’re 2-3. Unlike the other Super Bowl team, they still have a realistic chance to eventually get back there this year.

14. Dolphins (3-2; No. 5): It may be the Skylar Thompson show against the Vikings on Sunday.

15. Chargers (3-2; No. 18): They need to come up with a word to reflect trying to lose but still winning.

16. Patriots (2-3; No. 24): The preseason is finally over for the Patriots.

17. Rams (2-3; No. 13): By the time the offensive line gets healthy, Matthew Stafford may be in a wheelchair.

18. Jaguars (2-3; No. 10): They won’t be taken seriously until they can consistently beat the Texans.

19. Colts (2-2-1; No. 25): The permanent glue-factory tour has been delayed, for now.

20. Falcons (2-3; No. 17): They could make things very interesting come January.

21. Browns (2-3; No. 19): They’re losing too many games they should win.

22. Saints (2-3; No. 27): Every once in a while, the Saints remember what they have in Taysom Hill.

23. Cardinals (2-3; No. 21): The NFL has caught up with Kliff Kingsbury.

24. Seahawks (2-3; No. 22): The offense is better than it’s been in years. Too bad the defense stinks.

25. Broncos (2-3; No. 20): Russ must be cooking Meatloaf, because the Broncos are already praying for the end of his contract.

26. Bears (2-3; No. 23): Someone should have told them the game wasn’t over once they erased a 21-3 deficit and took the lead.

27. Raiders (1-4; No. 29): The bye is here, and the schedule sets up for a run.

28. Texans (1-3-1; No. 32): Good news! You can trade in your Deshaun Watson jersey for a new one. Bad news! There’s no one currently on the team whose jersey you would want instead.

29. Steelers (1-4; No. 26): The Steelers are usually at their best when everyone thinks they’ll be at their worst. This time, they may simply be at their worst.

30. Lions (1-4; No. 30): When you hit rock bottom, keep biting.

31. Commanders (1-4; No. 31): After what Ron Rivera said, why not bench (or cut) Carson Wentz and roll with Sam Howell?

32. Panthers (1-4; No. 28): Is the interim gig a reward or a punishment for Steve Wilks?

25 responses to “PFT’s Week 6 2022 NFL power rankings

  3. 5. Buccaneers (3-2; No. 7): Jerome Boger has added an 11th Commandment. Thou Shalt Not Touch No. 12.

    —-
    Cue the triggered Tommy fan club in 3..2..1..

  5. the NFC west meme is obvious …. idiot Head Coaches Versus Any Reid LOL.

    the NFL is scripted fools.

  6. Wentz needs to go. Sam Howell is not the answer this year. Roll with HEINICKE!!!!!

  7. If I had a Texans Deshaun Watson jersey, I’d trade it in for a Rex Burkhead in a hot minute.

  8. I don’t like that you have the Steelers all the way down at 29. Everyone has an off game every now and then but you have to remember that they are only 2 games out of 2nd place in the AFCN. When they come roaring back this season I will save this receipt from OCTOBER 11, 2022 to show you just how wrong you are.

  10. Jeez. The last time the Steelers were that low in an internet power ranking, there was no internet.

  11. The Raiders should be dead last after that performance last night.

  12. I am a Steelers fan. They should not be ranked above Detroit. At least Detroit can score points. Well, except for last week, though the Steelers only scored 3 more points than the Lions managed.

  13. We all know now that the garbage time Raiders are NOT a playoff team.

    1-4 through week 5, the Raiders are a complete abomination!

    The best part of the game was Renfrow and Adams crashing into each other. Just like McDaniels trying not to stir the Rudderless Raiders into the rocks at sea….hahahahaha

  14. Tough year to do power rankings. Outside the top 4, a whole lotta slightly above average and average who are not much better than the mediocre.

  15. Kudos for the Meatloaf reference, which will undoubtedly go by many readers. And yes, Russ stinks.

  18. Jets wins are against a QB3, a QB2 (including an unusual comeback), and a QB making his first career start (for a 1-4 team). They all count, but that 3-2 may not be exactly firm.

  19. Really?!? The Vikings(4-1)are behind the Packers (3-2) and the only game the Vikings lost is to the only undefeated team in the league and the Packers lost to the Vikings and the GIANTS (short handed giants by the way)! No respect for these power rankings.

  22. I don’t take these too seriously, but c’mon. By ranking the Eagles ahead of the Bills and Chiefs, is Florio saying the Eagles would/should be favored in a neutral site game against either of those teams??? They’d be touchdown underdogs, easy.

  24. Top three teams are locks. Everything from Dallas on down feels like it can be anywhere. We have a clear top 3 teams and then everyone else.

