Protestor who stormed field last Monday night reportedly suffered concussion

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
Last Monday night, a trespasser looking for free publicity stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium, in violation of applicable state and/or local laws. He thereafter filed a police report after taking a big hit from Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. The hit subdued the trespasser.

Via SI.com, the trespasser allegedly suffered a concussion, among other injuries. He also was burned on his arm, apparently due to the incendiary device he carried onto the field.

It’s no surprise that the man who was looking for publicity is trying to parlay the reaction to his misbehavior into even more publicity. But even if his injuries are real, it’s his own fault. When he trespassed onto a football field, he assumed he risk that somebody would knock him down, including a football player.

That’s far different from the Davante Adams incident from Monday night, during which the Raiders player shoved someone who had every right to be in the vicinity of the field to the ground.

Maybe next Monday the trifecta will be completed, with a player going into the stands and beating a fan with his own shoe, Mike Milbury-style.

12 responses to “Protestor who stormed field last Monday night reportedly suffered concussion

  1. Mike McDaniel says it’s just a back injury and he can get drunk at the next game.

  2. We are grateful to the Green Bay Packer coach’s and administrative staff that potential problems were identified and removed from our little corner of paradise. Go Pack

  4. He’s been placed in fan concussion protocol and won’t be able to disrupt another football game for at least 4 weeks. Thank you Dr. Wagner.

  6. Devante Adams has a problem! During his interview he apologized and that was nice. But he a
    So said the guy he shoved ran up in front of him,that did not happen. Adams walked up to him and shoved him for no reason. The NFL should fine him and suspend him for a game. He could have seriously hurt that man who did nothing wrong. Adams lost and that’s no excuse for hurting innocent people.

  8. This is gonna be like the guy that fell through the roof and sued the people he was robbing just wait it’s California

  11. When a person has no respect for the laws of society, it’s anyone’s guess as to how far he’s planning to take his criminal activity. Did he have a bomb? Does he have a gun? Those questions only get answered after it’s too late and lives have been lost. If you walk into a bank with a gun, does the security guard have to wait until you killed some people before taking action? This guy who ran onto the field was in the midst of committing a crime. Bobby Wagner jumped into action before any lives were taken by the man who ran onto the field with a gun, or at least presumed to have a gun. But Wagner didn’t wait until he pulled the gun out and started killing people. He knocked him on his ass. Saved lives. At least nobody was killed. Thank you, Bobby Wagner. That could have been my life you saved.

