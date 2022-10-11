Ravens place Marcus Williams on IR, release Daryl Worley

Getty Images

Ravens defensive back Marcus Williams will miss at least the next four weeks.

After suffering a dislocated wrist during Sunday’s victory over the Bengals, Williams has been placed on injured reserve.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that while Williams will be out for a significant amount of time, it won’t be for the rest of the 2022 season.

Williams has recorded three interceptions, five passes defensed, and a fumble recovery so far this season — his first with the Ravens after five years with the Saints.

The Ravens have also released defensive back Daryl Worley. He appeared in two games, recording nine special teams snaps and five defensive snaps for Baltimore.