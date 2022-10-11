Report: Baker Mayfield will avoid IR, but still set to miss time with high ankle sprain

Getty Images

In his Tuesday press conference, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said he’d provide an update on Baker Mayfield with the injury report that’s set to come out on Wednesday.

But there’s been some reporting on Carolina’s starting quarterback and his high ankle sprain.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Mayfield got some more information to confirm there was no major damage to his ankle. Mayfield does not need surgery and as of now will not be placed on injured reserve, which means he could be back within four weeks.

Pelissero adds that Mayfield will push to be back on the field as soon as possible, but a realistic timeline is anywhere from two-to-six weeks.

P.J. Walker is the only healthy quarterback currently on the Panthers’ roster, which puts him in line to start. Carolina also has Jacob Eason on its practice squad.

While Sam Darnold is on injured reserve and eligible to return, former head coach Matt Rhule said last week that Darnold will need some more time to get healthy from his high ankle sprain.

Mayfield has completed 55 percent of his passes for 962 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season.