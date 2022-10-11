Report: Damien Harris likely to miss multiple games with hamstring injury

Getty Images

It looks like the Patriots will be down a running back for the next stretch of the season.

Damien Harris hurt his hamstring in Sunday’s win over the Lions. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that tests are still being done to fully diagnose the injury, but that the expectation is that Harris is going to miss multiple weeks while he recovers.

Harris has 57 carries for 257 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. He had scored in three straight games before his abbreviated appearance against the Lions.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Pierre Strong Jr. are the other backs on the 53-man roster in New England. They also have J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris on the practice squad.