Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz comments: “I had a mea culpa moment”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2022, 10:37 AM EDT
Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs
Commanders coach Ron Rivera made waves on Monday when he blamed the team’s 1-4 mark in a division with three teams at 4-1 or better on one player. On Tuesday, Rivera put the bus in reverse and rolled it back from his quarterback.

Appearing on the Don Geronimo Show on WBIG radio, Rivera acknowledged that his comments criticizing Carson Wentz were out of line.

“I actually talked to Carson this morning,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that’s one thing that I try not to and it’s one thing that I’m very aware of. Again, it’s one of those things that when you misstep, people can’t wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that’s on me. I should know better.”

But it wasn’t an offhand remark with no follow up. Rivera had a full and complete chance to explain himself during Monday’s press conference. And if he wasn’t happy with whatever he said at the time, he could have called another press conference. Or he should have issued a statement.

Via Jhabvala, the day-after explanation is that Rivera meant to say the other quarterbacks in the NFC East have familiarity with their systems and teams, and that Wentz is in his first year in Washington.

That’s fine, but how hard would it have been to say that yesterday? Besides, it’s not as if the other quarterbacks in the division are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers. Sure, Jalen Hurt, Daniel Jones, and Cooper Rush know their teams and their systems better than Wentz does. But they’ve got plenty of talent who are helping them win games.

There’s the difference. There’s more around the quarterbacks with the other teams.

It’s an uncharacteristic gaffe from Rivera. An unforced error that has created a short-week mess for a team that is trying desperately to get ready to beat the Bears on Thursday night. Another example of a dysfunctional team doing dysfunctional things.

Spinning it forward, how will Wentz react? How will the players react? And how deep will the hole get in Washington before someone decides that big changes need to be made?

7 responses to “Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz comments: “I had a mea culpa moment”

  2. I don’t agree at all that the other NFC East teams have better offensive supporting casts than Washington.

    Last year, Pro Football Focus rated Washington’s offensive line #6 in the league. Terry McLauren is a legit #1 receiver. Curtis Samuel was a big free-agent signing who was out last year, is healthy now and is looking like the guy they wanted him to be. Dyami Brown was a high draft pick in 2021 who was raw, had a lot of speed and had an offseason to tighten up his game. They added another first-round receiver in Jahan Dotson who looks like he can play. Logan Thomas has developed into a strong tight end. They have a good running back depth chart.

    Just on offensive talent alone, I think that squad stacks up favorably against the entire rest of the NFC East if you consider every position except quarterback. That team went from middle-of-the-pack with Heineke and an inferior supporting cast to basement dweller with Wentz. Hmm, I wonder what the problem could be.

  3. At the end of the day, only one of them has a chance of being there next year.

    You can’t lead an NFL team when your top priority is someone’s feelings.

    Rivera has proved you can be successful and be a nice guy, but there are limits.

    This is one of those limits.

  4. Good of Ron to take ownership of those comments (and last week’s blunder too, I presume, if he’s talking to the whole team).

    But his first mistake was accepting the first offer he received, the Washington job. Fresh off of his overall success in Carolina, he could’ve coached in other places where he wouldn’t have been surrounded by incompetence. Now, he’s unwittingly become a product of the culture.

    At least he was able to step outside of it this time, and model what good leaders do after making a mistake. That is something his boss doesn’t seem willing to do.

  6. Spinning it forward, how will Wentz react? How will the players react?

    ======================

    Who cares? Neither of them will be on the team next year and are you suggesting the locker room could fracture and the WFT season could spiral out of control?

    That ship has sailed. Carolina may end up with a better record than Washington.

  7. A golden rule for all people in management: don’t throw a subordinate under the bus, because the rest will just mail it in and go through the motions just to cash their check and go home. It’s going to be a long, long season in DC.

