Roughing the passer to be discussed at ownership meetings next week

Fans and media aren’t the only ones talking about the roughing the passer situation, after Monday night’s controversial call in the Raiders-Chiefs game and Sunday’s game-altering decision in Falcons-Buccaneers. Owners are talking about it, too.

More specifically, they’ll be talking about it next week.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports that the subject will be discussed when owners convene next week in New York for quarterly meetings. However, there’s no guarantee they’ll do anything more than talk about it.

Many think that the owners and the league want it this way, in order to ensure that quarterbacks are more likely to stay healthy. Beyond each specific team’s interest in seeing its own quarterback play, nothing craters prime-time ratings like one or both teams trotting out backup quarterbacks.

Maaddi reports it’s unlikely that roughing the passer will become subject to replay review. He cites the 2019 debacle involving replay review of pass interference. That was a failure of execution by the league, however, not a failure of concept.

As Maaddi also notes, the rulebook requires referees to err on the side of protecting quarterbacks: “When in doubt about a roughness call or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the referee should always call roughing the passer.”

While this leads to outcomes that frustrate observers, what are we going to do, quit the game? The NFL surely believes folks will huff and puff but never stop watching over something like this.

The primary concern should be legalized gambling, as explained in Playmakers. Roughing calls that reside in the discretion of one person can influence outcomes, creating a clear and easy path for potential conversion of an otherwise straight shooter into the NFL’s version of Tim Donaghy.

If an NBA-style officiating scandal is ever going to happen in football, it’s going to happen with someone who has the power to turn losses into wins and/or to help the favorite cover or not cover the spread by simply pulling out a flag and shrugging his shoulders, claiming that he was only erring on the side of protecting quarterbacks.

17 responses to “Roughing the passer to be discussed at ownership meetings next week

  1. “Would you please make it a bit easier for my $150/200M investment to be injured?”

    Yeah, I can see them changing this.

  2. The game has been around for how many decades and they’re still trying to figure this out. Hopefully a few more decades a few hundred meetings and they’ll get it perfect.

  3. “If an NBA-style officiating scandal is ever going to happen in football…”

    Interesting tangent. Seems like it’s already been happening with Brady and Rodgers.

  5. You mean “Barely touching the quarterback” will be discussed at ownership meeting next week….

  6. “If an NBA-style officiating scandal is ever going to happen in football, it’s going to happen with someone who has the power to turn losses into wins and/or to help the favorite cover or not cover the spread by simply pulling out a flag and shrugging his shoulders, claiming that he was only erring on the side of protecting quarterbacks.”

    ——–

    As though this hasn’t been happening “forever”…?

  7. Beyond each specific team’s interest in seeing its own quarterback play, nothing craters prime-time ratings like one or both teams trotting out backup quarterbacks.

    =====================

    Did you see the Broncos/Colts primetime matchup last Thursday. TV Stations were apologizing for being forced to air the game. Rated one of the worst NFL games of all time and both teams had their starting QBs.

    Nothing tanks ratings like bad football and there are plenty of NFL teams who might improve by the backup playing or at least be more entertaining.

  8. If they won’t have roughing the passer subjected to review…then they need to revert back to the way it was 4 weeks ago.

  9. Personally the whistle should sound when the QB gets wrapped up with both hands by a defender or being dragged to the ground.
    Hear me out – how many times have we seen QB’s ankles & legs broke by being dragged and twisted to the ground in a “dog pile”?
    And wrapping up a QB oftentimes results in the typical body slam to the turf – which can & does result in a head/neck injury – see Tua!
    And YES – there are QB’s that can squirm out/shake off any of these mentioned & make it look easy – Mahomes & Rodgers are probably the best at it now.
    Whatever they choose to do or not will still be criticized by many.

  10. The rules need to be black and white. Take out anything subjective that allows officials to influence the outcome of a game.Also add an eye in the sky that can quickly confirm or override any calls on the field. It’s not a perfect solution, but it lowers the risk of a rogue official going full Donaghy.

  11. Once all the geezers retire from the position, these hits will appear less dangerous in real time (EX: difference in optics between Brady RTP and the Mahomes no-call this week).

    That will HOPEFULLY lead to more consistent calls. Won’t have to worry about it again until all the young studs (Mahomes, Burrow, Jackson, Allen, Mac, Hebert, Rush) become old in 10-15 years.

  12. Any roughing the QB call should be reviewed by the league office. That’s the only way they’re going to have any consistency. Right now the refs have no idea what they should be calling.

  13. I am very interested in hearing what Stephen Ross says about the subject. Whoops, I forgot he won’t be there.

  14. Remember all the down votes to flag football comments? Here we are 2 weeks later and now you’ve got penalties for tackling too hard. It’s coming.

  15. What a clown show. How many make-up calls did the Raiders get nailed with after that bad call? 5? Sounds fair to me!

  17. Nothing craters ratings like trotting out 2nd and 3rd string QBs: but the NFL has created a system with the spotter that makes it exceptionally easy to be forced to trot out 2nd and 3rd string QB. See Dolphins, Miami.

    With the proliferation of legalized gambling, NFL partnerships, and media broadcast integration the temptation for to throw a game becomes high, and profitable. But, again, the most powerful and influential person capable of changing a game is NOT wearing stripes. It’s that anonymous and hidden “spotter” who has the power to pull a QB after any tackle.

    Finally, protecting the QB should be a simple 2-layer approach. Refs on the field make their calls in real time with whatever POV angle they have and err on the side of QB safety, but with booth review overrides available to slow down the play and get the call right. So the field red can call roughing but the booth can correct such obvious mistakes as last night. And this NFL oversight should not penalize a team with a use of a challenge.

