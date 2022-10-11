Tershawn Wharton tore ACL in Monday night’s game

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton played only four snaps before limping off Monday night. Wharton will not play again this season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Wharton tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against the Raiders.

Wharton, an undrafted free agent in his third season with the Chiefs, played 149 defensive snaps and 16 on special teams in five games this season. He had eight tackles and a sack.

Defensive lineman Frank Clark feel ill during the game and ended up playing only 29 of 64 defensive snaps.

Safety Bryan Cook, who played 11 defensive snaps and 16 on special teams, was diagnosed with a concussion, and cornerback Chris Lammons hurt his right hip after 17 special teams snaps.