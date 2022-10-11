Travis Kelce had an unprecedented stat line: 25 yards, 4 touchdowns

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did something on Monday night that no NFL player had ever done before: He scored four touchdowns while gaining just 25 yards.

How rare was Kelce’s stat line of seven catches for 25 yards and four touchdowns? It was totally unprecedented. Prior to Kelce on Monday night, 93 yards was the fewest receiving yards any player had ever gained in a game in which he caught four receiving touchdowns. (That was Marvin Jones with the Lions in 2019, when he caught 10 passes for 93 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to the Vikings.)

No running back had ever had a game quite like Kelce’s, either: The fewest rushing yards ever in a game with four touchdowns was the 37 yards gained by Jamal Lewis of the Ravens in a four-touchdown game against the Seahawks in 2007. (Lewis also had 67 receiving yards in that game.)

Prior to Kelce on Monday night, the fewest all-purpose yards in a game with four touchdowns was 60, by Danny Woodhead of the Chargers in a 2015 game against the Dolphins. Woodhead had eight carries for 10 yards and one touchdown, plus six catches for 50 yards and three touchdowns.

Kelce has always been a threat in goal-to-go situations, but what he did on Monday night was something neither he nor anyone else in NFL history has done before.