Vikings place Ty Chandler on injured reserve, sign Theo Jackson

Getty Images

Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler broke his thumb during the 29-22 win over the Bears on Sunday. He is expected to miss multiple weeks.

The Vikings made that official Tuesday, placing Chandler on injured reserve.

He will have to miss a minimum of four games before he can return.

Chandler played 28 special teams snaps in two games and made one tackle.

The Vikings signed rookie safety Theo Jackson to their 53-player roster in a corresponding move. Jackson joins Minnesota from Tennessee’s practice squad.

The Titans selected the former Volunteer in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.