49ers sign Tevin Coleman to active roster

Running back Tevin Coleman is officially back on the 49ers’ 53-man roster.

Coleman returned to the 49ers as a member of the practice squad in September and the team announced that he has been signed to the active roster on Wednesday.

Coleman appeared in the last two games for the Niners as a gameday elevation and he scored two touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers. One came on the ground and one came on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo as Coleman looked right back at home in his second stint with the team.

The 49ers signed Coleman as a free agent in 2019 and he appeared in 22 games over two seasons before moving on to the Jets.

In addition to the Coleman move, the 49ers also announced that they have signed running back Marlon Mack and kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from that roster to round out the day’s moves.